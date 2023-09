Melvin E. Shoemaker, 87, of Morrison, Illinois, died Friday, September 1, 2023 at Pleasant View, Morrison, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig.

Candace Divinere, 57, of Walcott, IA, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street. Arrangements are pending at Mississippi Valley Cremation & Direct Burial, Moline.

Russell A. Ward, 57, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, died Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport, Iowa. Cremation will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Craig P. Anderson, 71, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023, at Unity Point, Rock Island. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Steven B. Vinar, 63, of Bettendorf, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Aryln A. Johnson, 83, of Orion, passed away Thursday August 31, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Orion.

Bert L. Chelf, 87, of Geneseo, passed away Friday September 1, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Roxanne Arnett, 69, of the Illinois Quad Cities, died Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Genesis-Illini Campus, Silvis. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline

Michael “Mike” Scott Burks, 59, of Bettendorf passed Friday, September 1, 2023. Arrangements with Weerts Funeral Home.

Susan L. Smith, 75, of Davenport, passed away September 1, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.