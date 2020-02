The band 10 of Soul will play at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. It’s free and open to anyone 21 years old and older for this high-energy group with a range of classic tunes from the soul, funk, and blues genres. Five vocalists, a tight rhythm section and a four-piece horn section are featured.