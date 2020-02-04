Offensive effort pushes Panthers past Pioneers

The Panthers are 8-0 this season when scoring 50 or more points, so good nights offensively are what has carried a program that prides itself on defensive effort.

“Offensive execution is the number one facet of our game,” Webber said. “It’s what gets us most excited and what makes us dangerous when we’re hitting our shots. Our defensive execution is always great and our offensive effort is right there with it, but when the ball goes in, we’re a tough out.”

UT's defense was also on display, forcing the 3-22, 0-10 Big 6 Pioneers into 17 turnovers with 10 steals.

“Defense is the staple of our program,” Geadeyan said. “It’s what we pride ourselves on. We work at it constantly and the first thing everyone tries to do off the bench is get stops defensively as a team.”

The Pioneers struggled to make things work on the offensive end and went 11-of-29 from the field in the game. Paul Rouse led the team with 12 points on 5-of-11 from the field and Elijah Campos was the only other scorer in double-digits with 11 points.

“United Township is a really great defensive program,” Alleman coach Kyle Murray said. “They were able to knock down shots tonight when they’ve struggled in the past. We stress balance on offense with our passing and to avoid trying to make the all-star play. They attacked well on defense and it opened the flood gates.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0