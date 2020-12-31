Offensive line pushes Cyclones to New Year's Six bowl

“You know, it's a tough position,” Newell said. “It's a position that takes a while to develop, and coach Campbell, coach (Jeff) Myers, coach Manning — all those guys have done an absolutely wonderful job just developing us.

“It's a learned position, and they've done a good job of teaching us.”

Iowa State has come a long way from Campbell’s first season in 2016 when it had the eighth fewest rushing yards in the Big 12 and gave up the most sacks.

“When we came in here, the level of where we were in terms of that offensive line, it was down, in terms of scholarship numbers, almost to the bare bones,” Campbell said. “The ability to have to rebuild that from the ground up was probably more there than anywhere in our football program.

“There's not a lot of quick fixes at Iowa State. We're always going to be a developmental program. And nothing takes longer to develop than the offensive line. It's a learned skill. It's a learned trait. And I just think that it's taken time to get that room to where it needs to be from a competitive standpoint, from a depth standpoint.”

While both Campbell and Manning were former offensive line coaches. Campbell throws plenty of praise at Myers.

“Give a lot of credit to coach Myers,” Campbell said. “I think he's done an absolutely incredible job of taking that development to the next level, and both from a recruiting standpoint and really from a physical developmental standpoint. I think it's a group that still isn't a finished product, still has ability to continue to grow, and that part is really exciting."

