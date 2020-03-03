Official: Olympics could be delayed

TOKYO — Japan's Olympic minister said Tuesday the contract to hold the Tokyo Games only specifies the event has to be held during 2020.
Seiko Hashimoto's response to a question in the upper house of parliament implies the Olympics could be held later in the year and would not have to start on July 24 as planned. The Paralympics open on Aug. 25.
The Tokyo Olympics are being threatened by a fast-spreading virus that has been blamed for 12 deaths in Japan and has shut down most schools, sports competitions and Olympic-related events in the country. The virus that started in China has been detected in at least 70 countries, with more than 90,000 cases and 3,100 deaths reported.
“The IOC has the right to cancel the games only if they are not held during 2020,” Hashimoto told parliament. “This can be interpreted to mean the games can be postponed as long as they are held during the calendar year.”
However, the suggestion of a possible change of plan was quickly batted back at a meeting of the International Olympic Committee's executive board in Switzerland.
“We are going to have the games on the 24th of July,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said at a briefing.
An NCAA Tournament with empty arenas? It can't be ruled out: Imagine an NCAA Tournament with no fans in the arenas.
What normally would be thought an impossibility isn't so far-fetched as the United States and the rest of the world attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.
An advocacy group for college athletes has urged the NCAA to consider holding its winter sports championships with no fans, and the idea has not been dismissed out of hand.
MLB
Cards' Miller loses feeling for pitches: Andrew Miller has lost control, and neither he nor the Cardinals know why.
The two-time All-Star and 2016 ALCS MVP with Cleveland will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time as he tries to regain the feel for his pitches.
“The sensation I have throwing a baseball now just isn't consistent with what it is when I know I'm good,” Miller said.
Miller struggles to describe the feeling he experiences when releasing the ball. It's not pain. There's no burning or tingling. It simply doesn't feel right.
College basketball
Rutgers stuns No. 9 Maryland: Jacob Young came off the bench and scored 17 points and Rutgers bolstered its NCAA Tournament hopes with a 78-67 victory over No. 9 Maryland on Tuesday night.
Montez Mathis added 15 points and Gio Baker had 11 as the Scarlet Knights (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak. It was their school record 18th home win (18-1) this season.
Jalen Smith had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Maryland (23-7, 13-6), which has dropped three of its last four.
Tillman leads Spartans to comeback win: Xavier Tillman Sr. scored 23 points and had 15 rebounds to lead No. 16 Michigan State over No. 20 Penn State 79-71 on Tuesday night.
Rocket Watts added 18 points, Cassius Winston had 14 and Aaron Henry scored 12 for the Spartans who erased a 46-31 halftime deficit to win their fourth straight.
Myreon Jones led Penn State with 16 points while Lamar Stevens had 15 and Mike Watkins had 12.
NHL
Chicago scores on 3 consecutive shots: Dylan Strome, Alex Nylander and Patrick Kane scored on consecutive shots late in the second period, leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a 6-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.
Strome scored twice and added an assist in the rout. Chicago won its third straight game while chasing a wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference. Drake Caggiula and David Kampf also scored for the Blackhawks.
Danton Heinen and Carter Rowney scored for Anaheim, which lost for the sixth time in eight games (2-5-1).
The three goals in succession in 2:53 late in the second broke open a one-goal game. Strome broke to the net and deflected Kane's perfect pass by goaltender John Gibson for a 3-1 advantage at 15:29.
Nylander made it 4-1 with 1:53 left in the period with a backhand after a 120-foot 2-on-1 with Jonathan Toews to his right. Fifteen seconds later, Kane beat Gibson between the pads for his 29th goal of the season.
Anaheim coach Dallas Eakins replaced Gibson, who made 19 saves on 24 shots, with Ryan Miller for the third period. Miller made 15 saves.
Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford was replaced by Malcolm Subban for 70 seconds in the third period after Anaheim's Ryan Getzlaf caught Crawford in the head with his left knee. Crawford sat on the bench rather than go to the room designated for concussion evaluation.
The Blackhawks got off to a quick start. Caggiula slipped into the left slot and deflected Adam Boqvist's hard pass past goaltender Gibson for Chicago's first goal 2:07 into the game, after solid board work by Kirby Dach.
Chicago made it 2-0 early in the second, with Strome beating Gibson on the stick side after getting behind the Ducks defense.
Heinen stopped Crawford's shutout bid 4:20 into the second, capping off a sharp passing play. The Blackhawks killed off a 5-on-3 power play soon after and began to control the flow of the game.
Rowney beat Crawford with a mid-air deflection for Anaheim's second goal 8:26 into the third. Crawford finished with 37 saves.
NFL
Broncos to acquire Jaguars cornerback Bouye: A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have agreed to acquire cornerback A.J. Bouye from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth-round pick in the upcoming draft.
The fourth-round pick in the deal is the one the Broncos acquired from the San Francisco 49ers at the trade deadline last season for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who helped his new team reach the Super Bowl.