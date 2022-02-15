 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ohio woman sentenced to 2 years in prison in 1992 death of ‘Baby April’

  Updated
Angela Siebke, the woman accused of the 1992 killing and dumping of Baby April, is expected to go back home to Ohio today.

Angela Siebke

Siebke

Siebke was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, and given day-for-day credit for the 14 months she spent in the Rock Island County Jail.

