Okoro, Tigers hold off Cyclones

True freshman Isaac Okoro has a quiet confidence about him.

He doesn’t trash talk or boast, because as his Auburn teammates put it, he doesn’t need to.

“Nah, but he definitely backs it up every time,” guard Samir Doughty said when asked if Okoro says anything on the court. “If I was on the opposing team, he’s not someone I would want to guard.”

Okoro scored 19 points, Doughty had 18 and No. 16 Auburn held off Iowa State 80-76 in the opening game of the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

Okoro had 10 straight points to help the Tigers (17-2) take a 76-62 lead with under six minutes to play. The Cyclones (9-10) responded with 10 points in a row. Okoro hit two foul shots with nine seconds left to seal it.

Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton, the team's leading scorer going into the game, added 12.

The Cyclones led the Big 12 in field goal percentage entering the day but were held to 36% from the field and only made 7 of 27 from beyond the arc.

“To hold a good offensive team to 36 percent is solid,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “That’s how you win.”