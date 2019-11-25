OL Griffin Liddle, Bettendorf 6-3 270 jr.
0 comments

OL Griffin Liddle, Bettendorf 6-3 270 jr.

  • Updated
  • 0
Griffin Liddle

Liddle

Class 4A all-stater was two-way starter. A recent Hawkeye commit, he was dominant blocker and had 48 tackles (nine TFL). 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News