OL Patrick Pray, Moline 6-0 240 sr.
0 comments

OL Patrick Pray, Moline 6-0 240 sr.

  • Updated
  • 0
Patrick Pray (2).jpg

Pray

Repeat all-Metro choice and first team all-Big Six, Pray led a line that helped Maroons rush for 3,040 yards and 7.2 yards per carry.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News