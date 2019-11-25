OL Robert Stohl, Geneseo 6-4 260 sr.
OL Robert Stohl, Geneseo 6-4 260 sr.

 Two-way starter was first team all-Big Six selection. He helped Maple Leafs average more than 200 yards per game on ground. 

