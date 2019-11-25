OL Rudy Glancey, Alleman 6-2 290 jr.
OL Rudy Glancey, Alleman 6-2 290 jr.

First team all-Big Six, he was the top lineman on a team which had an 1,100-yard rusher and threw for more than 1,000 yards. 

