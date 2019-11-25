OL Tyler Maro, Assumption 6-7 240 jr.
0 comments

OL Tyler Maro, Assumption 6-7 240 jr.

  • Updated
  • 0
Tyler Maro

Tyler Maro

Class 3A all-stater, with offers from Louisville and South Dakota State, led an improved line. The Knights ran for 1,500 yards.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News