This is another festival-within-a-festival happening as part of Alternating Currents. Crafted QC, the retail shop and classroom at 217 E 2nd St., Davenport, is hosting its third installment of OMG Beckyfest. The free indie arts fair features over 100 vendors from the Quad-Cities and the Midwest and will be set up from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday inside the River Center's Great Hall as well on the outdoor  green space in front of the River Center on 2nd Street in downtown Davenport. 

Saturday and Sunday, inside and outside River Center. Free

