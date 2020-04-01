On a date
On a date

The Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy in Bettendorf will feature its first online showcase beginning Friday on its website, bereskinartgallery.com.

Reflections of the Iowa Landscape will feature the works of master pastel artist Tom Christopher, according to a news release. It will include a few videos from the artist, as well as an online guestbook.

For more information, call 563-508-4630, email bereskinartgallery@gmail.com, or visit the website.

