HIGH SCHOOLS
VOLLEYBALL: Louisa-Muscatine at Wapello, 7 p.m.; Columbus at Iowa City Regina, 7 p.m.; Durant at Wilton, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
COLLEGE GOLF: The East Lake Cup: Individual Stroke Play Championship, DeKalb County, Ga., 2 p.m., GOLF
NBA: Chicago at New York, 6 p.m., NBCS-Chicago; Golden State at New Orleans, 7 p.m., NBA; Charlotte at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA
NFL: Miami at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER: FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019: Spain vs. Argentina, Group E, Cariacica, Brazil, 2:50 p.m., FS2; FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019: Paraguay vs. Mexico, Group E, Brasília, Brazil, 5:50 p.m., FS2
TENNIS: WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China, 3 a.m., TENNIS; ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS; WTA: WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China, 3 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS; ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS
