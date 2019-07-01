HIGH SCHOOLS
BASEBALL: Muscatine at Fairfield (S-V), 5:30 p.m.; Wilton at Mid-Prairie (DH), 5:30 p.m.; Iowa City Regina at West Liberty (DH), 5:30 p.m.; Louisa-Muscatine at Mount Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Mediapolis at Durant, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Louisa-Muscatine at Burlington (DH), 5 p.m.; Iowa City Regina at West Liberty (DH), 5:30 p.m.; Wilton at Mid-Prairie (DH), 5:30 p.m.; Washington at Durant (DH), 5:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
BEACH VOLLEYBALL: FIVB World Championships, NBCSN, 11 a.m.
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, NBCSCH, 6 p.m.; NY Yankees at NY Mets OR Philadelphia at Atlanta, MLB, 6 p.m.; Detroit at Chicago White Sox, My TV-8.3, 7 p.m.
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE: Memphis vs. San Antonio, NBA, 6 p.m.; LA Lakers vs. Golden State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Cleveland vs. Utah, NBA, 8 p.m.; Miami vs. Sacramento, NBA, 10 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S): CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Haiti, semifinals, FS1, 9:30 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S): FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. England, semifinals, FOX, 2 p.m.
TENNIS: Wimbledon: Day 2, First Round, ESPN, 5 a.m.; Wimbledon: Day 2, First Round, ESPN, 10 a.m.
WNBA: Atlanta at Minnesota, CBSSN, 7 p.m.
