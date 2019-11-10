SPORTS ON TV
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: DePaul at Iowa, 7 p.m., FS1; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SEC
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Tennessee at Notre Dame, 6 p.m,, ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Spain vs. France, quarterfinal, 1:20 p.m., FS2; FIFA U-17 World Cup, Italy vs. Brazil, quarterfinal, 4:50 p.m., FS2
NBA: Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m., NBA; Toronto at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA
NFL: Seattle at San Francisco, 7 p.m., ESPN
NHL: Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS: ATP: Nitto Finals, Doubles Round Robin, 6 a.m., TENNIS; ATP: Nitto Finals, Singles Round Robin, 8 a.m., TENNIS; ATP: Nitto Finals, Doubles Round Robin, 12 p.m., TENNIS; ATP: Nitto Finals, Singles Round Robin, 2 p.m., TENNIS
