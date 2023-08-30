SPORTS ON TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Elon at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ACCN; Kent State at UCF, 6 p.m., FS1; N.C. State at UConn, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN; Florida at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN; Nebraska at Minnesota, 7 p.m.; South Dakota at Missouri, 7 p.m., SECN; Southern Utah at Arizona State, 9 p.m., PAC-12N.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Wisconsin at Arkansas, 7 p.m., ESPNU;
GOLF: DP World Tour: European Masters, First Round, Crans-Montana, Switzerland, 6:30 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: Portland Classic, First Round, Portland, Ore., 5 p.m., GOLF.
HORSE RACING: Saratoga Live, Noon, FS1.
MLB BASEBALL: N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, Noon, MLBN; Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN
RUGBY: NRL: Sydney at South Sydney, 5 a.m. (Friday), FS1.
TENNIS: U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y. 11 a.m., ESPN, 6 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2.
WNBA: Phoenix at Connecticut, 6 p.m.; Amazon; Washington at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER: French Cup: Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid, Third-Place Game, 11 a.m.; French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. AC Milan, Final, 2 p.m.