HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS GOLF: Class 2A district meet at Wapello, 10 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER: Columbus/Winfield-Mt. Union at Burlington Notre Dame, 5 p.m.; Iowa City Regina at Muscatine, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Columbus/Winfield-Mt. Union at Williamsburg, 5 p.m.; Iowa City Regina at Muscatine, 5 p.m.; West Liberty at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS TRACK: State track, Drake Stadium, 9 a.m.

GIRLS TRACK: State track, Drake Stadium, 9 a.m.

SPORTS ON TV

AUTO RACING: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Charlotte qualifying, 3:30 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, 5 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, 7:30 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Minnesota at Northwestern, 2 p.m., BTN; Rutgers at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN; Michigan at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN 

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: NCAA Regionals: North Carolina vs. Ohio State, 10 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA Regionals: Boise State vs. Stanford, 11 a.m., ESPNU; NCAA Regionals: South Carolina vs. South Florida, 11 a.m., SEC; NCAA Regionals: Teams TBD, noon, ESPN2; NCAA Regionals: Bethune-Cookman at Florida State, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU; NCAA Regionals: Boston University at Florida, 1:30 p.m., SEC; NCAA Regionals: St. Francis-Pa. at Michigan, 3:30 p.m, ESPNU; NCAA Regionals: Alabama State at Alabama, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU; NCAA Regionals: Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPN; NCAA Regionals: Drake vs. Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA Regionals: Cal State-Fullerton vs. Missouri, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU; NCAA Regionals: Colorado State vs. Auburn, 8 p.m., ESPN; NCAA Regionals: UMBC at Oklahoma, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA Regionals: Weber State at UCLA, 10 p.m., ESPNU; NCAA Regionals: Harvard at Arizona, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2 

CYCLING: Tour of California: Stage 6 (taped), 4 p.m., NBCSN 

GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: PGA Championship, second round, noon, TNT 

HORSE RACING: Black-Eyed Susan: The 95th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, 2 p.m., NBCSN 

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: ONE Championship MMA: Enter the Dragon (taped), midnight, TNT 

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6 p.m., MyTV 8.3; Houston at Boston, 6 p.m., MLB; Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., NBCS-Chicago; St. Louis at Texas, 7 p.m., FS-M

NBA: NBA Draft Combine: Day 2, 2 p.m., ESPN2; NBA Playoff: Toronto at Milwaukee, Game 2, 7:30 p.m., TNT 

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoff: San Jose at St. Louis, Game 4, 7 p.m., NBCSN 

WOMEN'S SOCCER: UEFA Women's Under-17 Championship Soccer: Germany vs. Netherlands, The Final, 5:50 a.m., ESPNU 

SWIMMING: TYR Pro Swim Series: Day 1 races (taped), midnight, NBCSN 

