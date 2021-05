HIGH SCHOOLS

BASEBALL: West Liberty at Muscatine, 7 p.m.; Columbus at Lone Tree, 7 p.m.; Winfield-Mount Union at Louisa-Muscatine, 7 p.m.; Wapello at Mediapolis, 7 p.m.; Durant at Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL: Durant at Davenport West, 7 p.m.; Columbus at Lone Tree, 7 p.m.; Winfield-Mount Union at Louisa-Muscatine, 7 p.m.; Wapello at Mediapolis, 7 p.m.

ON TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL: SEC Tournament: Kentucky vs. Florida, 9:30 a.m., SEC; ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Louisville, 10 a.m., ACC; SEC Tournament: Alabama vs. South Carolina, 1 p.m., SEC; ACC Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Virginia, 2 p.m., ACC; SEC Tournament: LSU vs. Georgia, 4:30 p.m., SEC; ACC Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina, 6 p.m., ACC; SEC Tournament: Auburn vs. Mississippi, 8 p.m., SEC

COLLEGE WOMEN'S GOLF: NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, 11 a.m., GOLF; NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, 4 p.m., GOLF

INTERNATIONAL ICE HOCKEY FEDERATION: World Championship: Kazakhstan vs. U.S., 8 a.m., NHL; World Championship: Sweden vs. Switzerland, noon, NHL