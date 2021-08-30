HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL: Davenport West at Muscatine, 6:30 p.m.; Wilton, Columbus at Wapello Invitational, 4 p.m.
BOYS/GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Wilton, Columbus, West Liberty at Louisa-Muscatine, 4:30 p.m.; Durant at Clinton Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Wapello at Hillcrest Academy Invitational, 4:15/4:50 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING: Muscatine at Davenport West, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
BOWLING: PWBA: U.S. Women's Open, 6 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Florida at Stanford, 4 p.m., PAC12
CYCLING: Vuelta a España: Stage 16 (tape), noon, NBCSN
GOLF: LEPGA: Skaftö Open, Final Round (tape), 2 a.m., GOLF
MLB: Miami at NY Mets (completion of April 11 game), noon, MLB; St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m., BALLY-MIDWEST; Miami at NY Mets, 6 p.m., MLB; Chi. Cubs at Minnesota, 7 p.m., MARQUEE; Pittsburgh at Chi. White Sox, 7 p.m., NBCSN-Chi.; Milwaukee at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m., FS1
PARALYMPICS: Swimming, track & field, wheelchair basketball, road cycling, 8 p.m., NBCSN; Wheelchair tennis, swimming, track & field, wheelchair basketball, 2 a.m., NBCSN