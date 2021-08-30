 Skip to main content
On tap
On tap

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL: Davenport West at Muscatine, 6:30 p.m.; Wilton, Columbus at Wapello Invitational, 4 p.m.

BOYS/GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Wilton, Columbus, West Liberty at Louisa-Muscatine, 4:30 p.m.; Durant at Clinton Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Wapello at Hillcrest Academy Invitational, 4:15/4:50 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING: Muscatine at Davenport West, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

BOWLING: PWBA: U.S. Women's Open, 6 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Florida at Stanford, 4 p.m., PAC12

CYCLING: Vuelta a España: Stage 16 (tape), noon, NBCSN

GOLF: LEPGA: Skaftö Open, Final Round (tape), 2 a.m., GOLF

MLB: Miami at NY Mets (completion of April 11 game), noon, MLB; St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m., BALLY-MIDWEST; Miami at NY Mets, 6 p.m., MLB; Chi. Cubs at Minnesota, 7 p.m., MARQUEE; Pittsburgh at Chi. White Sox, 7 p.m., NBCSN-Chi.; Milwaukee at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m., FS1

PARALYMPICS: Swimming, track & field, wheelchair basketball, road cycling, 8 p.m., NBCSN; Wheelchair tennis, swimming, track & field, wheelchair basketball, 2 a.m., NBCSN

TENNIS: U.S. Open, first round, 11 a.m., ESPN; U.S. Open, first round, 6 p.m., ESPN

WNBA: Connecticut at Washington, 6 p.m., NBA; Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBA

