HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
BOYS BASKETBALL: Wilton at West Branch, 7:30 p.m.; Wapello at Iowa Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.; Mediapolis at Louisa-Muscatine, 7:30 p.m.; Muscatine at Davenport North, 7:30 p.m.; Iowa City Regina at Durant, 7:45 p.m.; West Liberty at Tipton, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wilton at West Branch, 6 p.m.; Wapello at Iowa Mennonite, 6 p.m.; Mediapolis at Louisa-Muscatine, 6 p.m.; Iowa City Regina at Durant, 6:30 p.m.; West Liberty at Tipton, 6:30 p.m.; Davenport North at Muscatine, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS BOWLING: Clinton at Muscatine, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BOWLING: Clinton at Muscatine, 5:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Villanova at Pennsylvania, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Loyola Marymount at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN; Colorado at New Mexico, 8 p.m., ESPN2; North Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN
NBA: Portland at Houston, 7 p.m., NBA; Toronto at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA
NHL: Detroit at Washington, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
RODEO: PRCA Rodeo, Wrangler National Finals, 9 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER: Premier League, Watford vs. Manchester City, 2:55 p.m., NBCSN
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.