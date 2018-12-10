HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL: Wilton at West Branch, 7:30 p.m.; Wapello at Iowa Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.; Mediapolis at Louisa-Muscatine, 7:30 p.m.; Muscatine at Davenport North, 7:30 p.m.; Iowa City Regina at Durant, 7:45 p.m.; West Liberty at Tipton, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wilton at West Branch, 6 p.m.; Wapello at Iowa Mennonite, 6 p.m.; Mediapolis at Louisa-Muscatine, 6 p.m.; Iowa City Regina at Durant, 6:30 p.m.; West Liberty at Tipton, 6:30 p.m.; Davenport North at Muscatine, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS BOWLING: Clinton at Muscatine, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BOWLING: Clinton at Muscatine, 5:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Villanova at Pennsylvania, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Loyola Marymount at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN; Colorado at New Mexico, 8 p.m., ESPN2; North Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN

NBA: Portland at Houston, 7 p.m., NBA; Toronto at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

NHL: Detroit at Washington, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

RODEO: PRCA Rodeo, Wrangler National Finals, 9 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER: Premier League, Watford vs. Manchester City, 2:55 p.m., NBCSN

