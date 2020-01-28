On the air
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Bettendorf couple is facing animal neglect charges for allegedly failing to care for their sick pit bull, police said.
- Updated
Davenport police have arrested another person in connection with a scheme to defraud a Davenport credit union, bringing the number of arrests …
- Updated
Several people were taken into custody after a shooting Thursday morning outside NorthPark Mall, 300 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.
Amy Klobuchar earned our endorsement.
- Updated
Agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested a Bettendorf man for selling heroin to an undercover agent on at least four …
First choice, Andrew Yang. Second choice, Donald Trump: Iowans for Yang mull options before caucuses
- Updated
“If Yang becomes the Democratic nominee, I’m voting for him. Otherwise, I’m voting Trump."
- Updated
Several people were taken into custody after a shooting Thursday morning outside NorthPark Mall, 300 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.
- Updated
GALVA — Jane Doss, owner of Galva-based Preferred Home Health Care, is at the top of the Monday agenda for the city council meeting, to presen…