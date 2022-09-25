One driver seriously injured in Henry County crash

One man was seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Henry County.

The crash forced the closure of eastbound I-80 for several hours near milepost 8.

According to the Illinois State Police, 36-year-old Sanjiv Kumar of Fresno, Calif., was flown to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

State Police say a 2012 red Freightliner truck and semitrailer driven by Jose Guzman, 66, of Naples, Fla., struck the rear of a 2003 blue Volvo truck and semitrailer combination driven by Kumar at approximately 1 p.m. as both vehicles were eastbound in the right lane. Kumar's truck became engulfed in flames.

Debris from the crash then struck a third vehicle, a 2017 grey Dodge Caravan driven by 41-year-old Jamie Stubblefield of Le Claire, as it passed the Freightliner in the left lane.

Stubblefield and two passengers in her vehicle, a 12-year-old female and a 5-year-old female escaped injury in the collision, as did Guzman.

The report said eastbound Interstate 80 was closed for an extended period for cleanup, but all lanes were reopened at 9:57 p.m.

The Illinois State Police was investigation the collision, and that investigation continues.