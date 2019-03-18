With the popularity of the movie Bohemian Rhapsody, the band Queen has had a foot-stomping resurgence. A tribute band, Gary Mullen & The Works, will rock the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets, $22.50-$62.50, are available at ticketmaster.com.

7:30 p.m. Sunday, TaxSlayer Center, Moline. $22.50-$62.50

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments