"One Voice: A Christmas Celebration," featuring more 200 volunteers, representing over 50 Quad-City churches, performing skits, Christmas songs and more, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets cost $21 for adults and $9 for kids 12 and under and are available at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit www.onevoiceqc.com 

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, TaxSlayer Center, $9-$21

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments