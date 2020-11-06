One wounded in Rock Island shooting

One man was wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Rock Island.

Police were sent to the 800 block of 14 ½ Street at about 6 p.m. after a report of multiple shots fired, police said.

Police found a victim, a man, who was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were on the scene for about an hour interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

