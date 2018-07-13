MOLINE -- An online auction is planned July 24 for items remaining inside the former Sam's Club store in Moline.
On Jan. 11, the 136,000-square-foot store at 6600 44th Ave., Moline, was one of 63 Sam's Clubs nationwide that the company said it was closing. The Moline store opened Aug. 21, 2014; it reportedly had 155 workers when it closed on Jan. 26.
The city has announced no plans for the structure, currently owned by the Sam's Club Real Estate Division. Retail Strategies, a retail recruitment firm, continues to communicate with both the city and Sam's Club about possible uses for the structure.
Crossbid.com, which has been contracted to conduct auctions at several former Sam's Clubs, will conduct the July 24 online auction for the Moline store from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Doors will open at 8 a.m. for a preview. A preview of auction items also will be offered noon to 4 p.m. at the store.
All remaining assets inside the building will be sold, including forklifts, pallet jacks, material handling equipment, vehicle servicing equipment, pallet racking, stainless steel restaurant equipment, deli cases, reach-in coolers, store fixtures and office equipment.
Auction items also include tables, stackable chairs, more than 80 trash cans, lockers, two dozen fire extinguishers, more than 40 flatbed carts, 18 four-person cafeteria benches, an ice cream machine, mini refrigerators, Blue Tooth speakers, heaters, microwave ovens, assorted electronics, about 25 bread carts and about 20 sinks.
Buyers can remove items July 25-28, July 30-Aug. 6 and Aug. 8-9. Buyers are responsible for dismantling, loading, packaging and shipping all items. They also must remove the entire lot or put items in trash dumpsters.
An auction catalog is online here. Cash and credit card payments will be accepted with a flat 15 percent buyer's fee onsite and an 18 percent buyer's fee via ProxiBid.
