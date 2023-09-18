Come enjoy this quaint community of care-free living at The Manor. This upper level, ranch style, corner unit offers two bedrooms and two remodeled bathrooms. You will find unobstructed flow between the kitchen and living room which unlike most units, offers two large windows and an abundance of natural light. The views to the north capture the large tree lined greenspace and random flower gardens. Views to the east provide a pleasant shaded sunrise. The eat-in kitchen has hard surface counters and a newer fridge and dishwasher. Both bedrooms are above average size and have ample storage. The primary bedroom also has loads of natural light and its own bath. Furnace/AC are about 10 years, water heater 2017, fridge, LR carpet, baseboard, updated baths and paint 2020. This unit comes with a one car gar, a basement storage unit and is close to guest parking. The Manor features a heated pool and use of the club house. One dog under 25lbs allowed. No rentals. There is a special assessment of $63.36 in place until Sept 2027.