If location is everything, then you must check out this newly listed two bedroom Davenport condo. Conveniently located just minutes from I-80, shopping, restaurants, and more, this main floor unit features two bedrooms, one bath, a gas fireplace, a private patio and in unit washer/dryer. The unit was just repainted in a modern paint scheme from the top to the bottom, and refreshed with new fixtures and hardware. Get this one while you before it's gone!