This new construction home is a completed home including lot. There are many options that may be added to this new product to customize it to buyers requirements. Fireplace, granite countertops, finished basement and several various designs for the laundry room. Cabinet choices as well as flooring choices are abailable. Buyer may choose color of exterior including roofing color, stone, etc. Landscaping is included and buyer has options for this as well. 4-season and screen porrches are also options, as well as walkout, daylight windows etc.
2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $393,200
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Updated three bedroom duplex unit just a few blocks from St. Ambrose campus, grocery and convince stores. Upper level unit, that includes a fi…
Updated two bedroom duplex unit just a few blocks from St. Ambrose campus, grocery and convince stores. Main level unit, with in unit washer &…
This home is a true work of art, meticulously crafted with exceptional attention to detail, resulting in a blend of timeless elegance and capt…
This beautiful 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch-style house is located on a tranquil cut-de-sac and is available for you today. The main level feat…
Rare opportunity to own a home originally conceived by an understudy of Frank Lloyd Wright. The home fits gracefully into a 1.75 acre lot with…