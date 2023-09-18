This home is a model home that is built to show the excellent construction as well as the various amenities available. Step less entry, open floorplan overlooking the pond with a gorgeous fountain. Detail has been given to all aspects of the home. Owner bedroom has special wall treatment and fireplace has shiplap running up entire wall. 4-season room is a real plus as it is so relaxing watching the quietness and relaxing mood of the fountain in the pond. Bathroom is like a luxury hotel with a maintenance free shower. Luxury vinyl flooring throughout the home and carpet in bedrooms/4-season porch. Beautiful deck off rear of home great for entertaining. Home has a walkout basement and is set up for finishing if so desired. Located in such a convenient location in East Davenport actually close to so many services. Several lots available for building a home of this type or amenities that is chosen by buyer. $100.00 per month takes care of lawn maintenance and snow removal. You will be impressed.