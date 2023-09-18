Main level two bedroom unit in central Davenport available now. Over 1,1000 square feet with large bedrooms and plenty of storage in the unfinished shared basement if needed. No laundry on site. Limit of one pet, cat or dog under 30 lbs. with additional non-refundable pet fee at move in. Owner does not accept the Section 8 voucher. Security deposit of $800, each adult to complete credit/background check. Tenant pays gas and electric, owner cover water, sewer and garbage.