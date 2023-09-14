Updated two bedroom duplex unit just a few blocks from St. Ambrose campus, grocery and convince stores. Main level unit, with in unit washer & dryer, dishwasher, tons of natural light, ready for immediate move in. Each unit has access to one side of the shared garage and shared storage space in the basement. Prefers no pets, but will consider one on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit of $300 and monthly fee of $25 per pet. Security deposit required, $30.00 credit/background application fee per adult, tenant pays gas and electric, shares lawncare and snow removal with other unit. Owner does not accept the section 8 voucher.