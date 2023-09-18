Find a peaceful haven in this adorable ranch home located in LeClaire. This property is fully renovated and move in ready, offering new flooring, paint and cathedral ceilings throughout. Find 2 cozy bedrooms that offer the comfort you've been looking for. Enjoy small town living and escape to a quality home that is easy to maintain. New roof in 2020. New appliances to stay with property including 2 window unit A/C's, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer.