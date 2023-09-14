Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor apartment available middle of July. Plenty of off-street parking, kitchen and dining area. There is no washer/dryer onsite. Pets welcome with owner approval and additional pet fee at move in. Owner does not accept the Section 8 voucher. Security deposit of $700, each adult to complete $30 credit/background check. Tenant pays all utilities. Pictures are of another unit in the building with similar layout.
2 Bedroom Home in Walcott - $700
