Great lot and location in Bettendorf, IA, 2 car, 3 bed, 2 bath split level home, new appliances, paint, floor covering, bonus family room and rec room give three options for living space, excellent back yard! Pets welcome with owner approval and additional pet fee at move in. Owner does not accept the Section 8 voucher. Security deposit of $1,100, each adult to complete $30 credit/background check. Tenant pays all utilities and performs lawn care and snow removal.