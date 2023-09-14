Three bedroom two full bath quad level house in a great location with 2 car garage available now. Walk out basement onto patio with flat backyard, huge finished lower family room and great storage/workshop area in basement. Nice newer appliances, radon mitigated. Owner does not allow cats, some breed restrictions on dogs with additional pet fee of $50 per month. Owner does not accept the section 8 voucher. Security deposit of $1,900, each adult to complete $30 credit/background check. Tenant pays all utilities and performs lawn care and snow removal.