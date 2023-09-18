Folks this 3100 sqft 3 bed 2 bath beauty has a golden location across from Riverdale Elementary and just a few minutes from anything you'd possibly need. This house has main floor laundry, large family room, oodles of closet space, 2 storage rooms, and a huge walkout basement that can make this property perfect for a home business. The 1 bedroom inlaw suite with over 25 feet of balcony over the attached garage could also be perfect for a small rental opportunity that could potentially take care of the property taxes and insurance for a new owner. There is a 4th nonconforming room located in the lower level. Extra highlights include an additional wall oven and a 2 person jetted tub. Large rooms and open concepts come take a look before it's gone!