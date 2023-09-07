Updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath split level ready for immediate move in. Tons of updates including solar panel 2022, deck painted 2023, home painted 2022, new carpet and flooring 2023. Finished rec room in the finished basement, fenced yard, newer kitchen appliances, tons of natural light. Max two pets with a $50 per month fee per pet, cats welcome and dogs under 40lbs, no aggressive breeds. Tenants pay all utilities and does lawn care and snow removal. Owner does not accept the Section 8 voucher. Security deposit of $1,600, each adult to complete credit/background check.