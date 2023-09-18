Looking for rural living but in a convenient location? This ranch style home is on 1 acre between Davenport and Eldridge with North Scott Schools, offering plenty of outdoor space. Three generous sized bedrooms, the master has a slider to the deck. Untapped potential in the 22x38 garage with updated electrical. Great for someone looking for a workshop, craft area or just extra space for a business or storage. Vinyl Siding '19, Bathroom remodeled '19, Sump pump '22, Iron Curtain for well '23, Electric Panel in Garage '23, Roof was redone in the last 10 years, no other information on roof. Seller does not have dates of Furnace or H2O heater. Washer/Dryer Negotiable with acceptable offer. Three homes on well, sell pays $120 a year and any repairs split by the three homes.