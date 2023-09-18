Quad-level with huge eat-in kitchen. 3 bedrooms upstairs, living room and eat-in kitchen on the main floor, lower level has extra large rec room, full bath and walks out to fully fenced backyard, basement has finished area for 4th non-conforming bedroom/den and the laundry. Over-sized one car garage is perfect for extra storage. There is space for everyone.
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $215,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Updated three bedroom duplex unit just a few blocks from St. Ambrose campus, grocery and convince stores. Upper level unit, that includes a fi…
Updated two bedroom duplex unit just a few blocks from St. Ambrose campus, grocery and convince stores. Main level unit, with in unit washer &…
This home is a true work of art, meticulously crafted with exceptional attention to detail, resulting in a blend of timeless elegance and capt…
This beautiful 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch-style house is located on a tranquil cut-de-sac and is available for you today. The main level feat…
Rare opportunity to own a home originally conceived by an understudy of Frank Lloyd Wright. The home fits gracefully into a 1.75 acre lot with…