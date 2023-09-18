What a wonderful location for this lovely 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home!! Rest in the 4 season room or on the huge deck overlooking the sprawling private back yard! The living room and spacious main bedroom share a 2 sided fireplace. This 18 x 14 bedroom also opens to the deck and features a full bath and walk-in closet. You'll also love the eat-in kitchen & formal dining room for entertaining. The walkout lower level has 2 bedrooms & full bath, rec room & office area. This is a jewel and with a personal touch, you can be proud to call this home! Roof & garage door new 2023. (note: Main level of home in need of new floor coverings)