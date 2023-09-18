Back on market, jump on your missed opportunity! Buyers unable to perform. This 3-bedroom, 3-bath home is the ideal choice for someone wanting a like-new home that is not only convenient to JRR, but nestled on a private road, which makes it perfect for those who may want to play a game of hopscotch, or a mean game of basketball (the hoop stays and the pad is a part of the property). This home offers several features and amenities that make for a comfortable living. Here's a breakdown of the key details: It has a large open concept kitchen and eating area, perfect for gatherings and entertaining. The deck makes for a great extension of the living space, as the southern exposure allows you to take in the day's sunlight, and the attached sunshade helps keep you cool on those really hot summer days. The living room has a gas fireplace with a stone hearth, hardwood flooring, and is open to the dining room area--creating an open space between the rooms. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, pantry, built in desk (WFH space), and fresh paint. The upper area has 3 bedrooms and BRAND NEW CARPETING (July). The primary bedroom has a full ensuite and an XL walk-in closet. Both additional bedrooms are sizable and have step-in closets (with auto on/off lights). Garage has 7’9 ft ceilings, built-in shelving, and landing area for a drop zone. The back yard is fenced with black fencing and the side yards have extra concrete slabs. Main level laundry room: front load washer and dryer (stay w home).