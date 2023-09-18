Come check out this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in Bettendorf! You can enjoy the open eat in kitchen finished with a large island. You can cozy up next to the double sided fireplace conveniently separating the main living room and kitchen. There is plenty of space in the finished basement to entertain with the built in bar and projector along with the projector screen that is staying with the home. Upstairs, you can enjoy the spectacular remodeled primary bathroom off of the primary bedroom with double walk in closets. This home offers 3 more large bedrooms located on the upper level along with a full bathroom complete with natural light shining in from the skylight. Don't wait on this one, schedule your private showing today! Seller is offering a $1000 Credit towards replacing damaged Front Door.