This beautiful ranch-style home has 4 bedrooms and 1 non-conforming bedroom, making it a perfect home. The spacious backyard is perfect for outdoor activities and entertaining. With plenty of lush greenery, you can relax and enjoy a peaceful life here away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Enjoy the ample space to create your own oasis with gardens, patios, and decks. Don't delay in seeing this wonderful property!
4 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $439,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Updated three bedroom duplex unit just a few blocks from St. Ambrose campus, grocery and convince stores. Upper level unit, that includes a fi…
Updated two bedroom duplex unit just a few blocks from St. Ambrose campus, grocery and convince stores. Main level unit, with in unit washer &…
This home is a true work of art, meticulously crafted with exceptional attention to detail, resulting in a blend of timeless elegance and capt…
This beautiful 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch-style house is located on a tranquil cut-de-sac and is available for you today. The main level feat…
Rare opportunity to own a home originally conceived by an understudy of Frank Lloyd Wright. The home fits gracefully into a 1.75 acre lot with…