Back on the market due to no fault of the seller. Charming and well taken care of 4-bedroom home in East Davenport, not far from schools, dining, and hospitals! Wonderful front porch and back deck space outside, inside you'll find spacious living and dining room areas, with all four bedrooms conveniently on the second floor. Unfinished walk-up attic and basement space with tons of potential. Water Heater 2022. You'll find a large 2-car+ parking slab in the back alley as well.