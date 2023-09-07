Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car attached garage home on double wide street in great Davenport neighborhood. Large master bathroom, all 4bedrooms on same floor, along with laundry hookups. Huge unfinished basement for storage or rec room, and fenced yard. All new carpet and house was just freshly painted. Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit. Security deposit required, pets allowed with owner approval and additional pet fee, credit/background application fee per adult, tenant pays all utilities, performs lawncare and snow removal. Owner does not accept the section 8 voucher.