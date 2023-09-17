Almost NEW CONSTRUCTION located in the heart of McCausland, IA... small town living at its best! This fabulous 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has been completely remodeled from the inside-out, from top to bottom & even has the new construction smell. You will be impressed by the open floor plan & the quality finishes throughout. Enter to find a den/office/sitting area with French doors leading to spacious living room with wood burning fireplace & open stairway to second level. You will have lots of room to prep meals & entertain many in this gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry, soft close cabinetry, quartz counter tops, tile back splash & new appliances. Expand your entertaining options through the sliding glass doors leading to new patio on a level back yard. Enjoy the convenience & relax in the large main floor bedroom suite with 10.3x6.10 walk-in closet with pocket door connecting to laundry & bath with tiled shower w/3 shower heads. An additional 3 bedrooms on upper level are also spacious with large closets & share a full-size bath. The basement is ready for you to finish with 9 ft ceilings & egress window for potential 5th bedroom or just a super-sized rec space. Oversized 2 car garage is insulated & drywalled & new garage door. This home has too many updates to list here including: new windows, flooring, exterior doors, 6 panel interior doors, entire kitchen, both bathrooms, lighting fixtures, electrical, HVAC, water htr, water softener, patio, driveway & so much more!!