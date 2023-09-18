Private Retreat wooded lot what else can you ask for? You will love this 5 Bedroom 2 Rath ranch home with Open Floor plan settled on 1.33 acres in Blue Grass. Check out the beautiful kitchen with rustic alder cabinets, quartz counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The home also has beautiful luxury vinyl flooring in kitchen, living room, and hallway. Spacious main suite could be used as a family room if you do not need 5 Bedrooms then you will have 3 Living Spaces; Living Room, Family Room and Rec Room!
5 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $279,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Updated three bedroom duplex unit just a few blocks from St. Ambrose campus, grocery and convince stores. Upper level unit, that includes a fi…
Updated two bedroom duplex unit just a few blocks from St. Ambrose campus, grocery and convince stores. Main level unit, with in unit washer &…
This home is a true work of art, meticulously crafted with exceptional attention to detail, resulting in a blend of timeless elegance and capt…
This beautiful 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch-style house is located on a tranquil cut-de-sac and is available for you today. The main level feat…
Rare opportunity to own a home originally conceived by an understudy of Frank Lloyd Wright. The home fits gracefully into a 1.75 acre lot with…